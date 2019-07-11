Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Meritor (MTOR) by $494,000 as Market Value Rose; 3G Capital Partners LP Increases Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09 million, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 24.20M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 265,591 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, up from 240,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.68. About 478,468 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has declined 0.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q Net $57M; 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.0 BLN TO $4.1 BLN; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.70 TO $2.85 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 05/03/2018 Meritor® Announces EX+™ L Air Disc Brakes as Standard for Freightliner New Cascadia® Trucks; 15/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces MTIS™ Now Standard/Preferred Option on Vanguard Dry Van and CIMC Reefer Trailers; 01/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces Collaboration with Peterbilt on All-Electric Class 8 Trucks; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q EPS 63c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Meritor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTOR); 03/04/2018 – Meritor Announces its Authorized Carrier Rebuilders in Canada now Listed on TruckDown.com

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34B and $895.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 6,871 shares to 10,299 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 498.90M shares. Natixis invested in 3.64M shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested 1.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 32,841 are held by Keystone Financial Planning. Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.18% or 24,110 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has 36,228 shares. Moreover, Df Dent And has 0.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 107,701 shares. Robecosam Ag has 1.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 219,424 shares. Pettee Invsts has 15,935 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Zacks Invest has 2.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 979,339 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 36,401 shares. Northside Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,485 shares. Everett Harris Com Ca holds 4.94% or 1.62M shares in its portfolio. 47,957 were reported by Richard C Young Limited. Cape Ann National Bank reported 2.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $188,284 activity. Plomin Joseph A. sold $206,256 worth of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) on Wednesday, February 6. Boehm Rodger L bought 2,000 shares worth $42,000.