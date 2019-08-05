Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs (SPWH) as Shares Rose; 13D Management Has Decreased Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $2.45 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc (SPWH) by 62.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 423,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 256,133 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 679,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 173,071 shares traded. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has declined 12.30% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWH News: 14/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO John Schaefer to Retire; 16/04/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE TO HOLD GRAND OPENING IN WALLA WALLA, WAS; 05/03/2018 Sportsman’s Warehouse to Hold Grand Opening in Sheridan, Wyoming; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Will No Longer Be Subject to Fincl Ratio Covenants in Its Debt Agreements; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $837 MLN TO $860 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPWH); 14/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Names Jon Barker CEO; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees FY18 Adj EPS 55c-Adj EPS 64c; 28/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O – FOR FY18, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE $0.52 TO $0.64; 28/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Gets Love From Gun Fans — Barron’s Blog

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 1.52 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $337.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 35,838 shares to 881,457 shares, valued at $20.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 51,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cars Com Inc.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61M for 105.82 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SPWH’s profit will be $5.18 million for 8.50 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% EPS growth.