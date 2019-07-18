Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) and Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) compete against each other in the Processed & Packaged Goods sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hostess Brands Inc. 13 2.17 N/A 0.59 22.77 Nomad Foods Limited 20 0.00 N/A 1.09 19.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Hostess Brands Inc. and Nomad Foods Limited. Nomad Foods Limited appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Hostess Brands Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Hostess Brands Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hostess Brands Inc. and Nomad Foods Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hostess Brands Inc. 0.00% 5% 2% Nomad Foods Limited 0.00% 8.6% 3.3%

Volatility and Risk

Hostess Brands Inc.’s current beta is 0.46 and it happens to be 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Nomad Foods Limited’s 1.23 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hostess Brands Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9. Competitively, Nomad Foods Limited has 1.1 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hostess Brands Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nomad Foods Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Hostess Brands Inc. and Nomad Foods Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hostess Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nomad Foods Limited 0 1 1 2.50

Nomad Foods Limited on the other hand boasts of a $24.5 average target price and a 10.16% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hostess Brands Inc. and Nomad Foods Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 72.8%. 0.6% are Hostess Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.32% of Nomad Foods Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hostess Brands Inc. 3.31% 2.68% 13.36% 19.63% 5.09% 22.58% Nomad Foods Limited 5.46% 5.26% 15.15% 6.34% 24.84% 30.44%

For the past year Hostess Brands Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nomad Foods Limited.

Summary

Nomad Foods Limited beats on 8 of the 11 factors Hostess Brands Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc., a packaged food company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and Other. Its principal product lines include Twinkies, Zingers, Donettes, coffee cakes, cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, Ding Dongs, honey buns, fruit pies, Sno Balls, mini muffins, Chocodiles, Ho Hos, brownies, Suzy Qs, bread and buns, danishes, jumbo muffins, iced cookies, eclairs, and madeleines. The company was formerly known as Gores Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Hostess Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Hostess Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, and Norway. The companyÂ’s frozen food products include fish, vegetables, poultry products, and ready meals. It sells its products directly or through distribution arrangements to supermarkets and large food retail chains under the Birdseye, Findus, and Iglo brands. The company also sells its products in Austria, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Portugal, Switzerland, and Denmark. Nomad Foods Limited is based in Feltham, the United Kingdom.