Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)

We are contrasting Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) and Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Processed & Packaged Goods companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hostess Brands Inc. 13 2.06 N/A 0.59 23.97 Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 5 0.24 N/A 0.04 115.43

Demonstrates Hostess Brands Inc. and Coffee Holding Co. Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Coffee Holding Co. Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Hostess Brands Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Hostess Brands Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coffee Holding Co. Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hostess Brands Inc. and Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hostess Brands Inc. 0.00% 5% 2% Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

Hostess Brands Inc. is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.49 beta. Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

Hostess Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Coffee Holding Co. Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hostess Brands Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Hostess Brands Inc. and Coffee Holding Co. Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hostess Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Coffee Holding Co. Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -7.47% for Hostess Brands Inc. with consensus target price of $13. Competitively the consensus target price of Coffee Holding Co. Inc. is $8, which is potential 106.72% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Coffee Holding Co. Inc. is looking more favorable than Hostess Brands Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hostess Brands Inc. and Coffee Holding Co. Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 34.5% respectively. 0.6% are Hostess Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Coffee Holding Co. Inc. has 12.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hostess Brands Inc. -1.94% -2.82% 6.57% 24.08% 0.64% 29.07% Coffee Holding Co. Inc. -2.18% 0.75% -18.22% -25.74% -26.02% 14.45%

For the past year Hostess Brands Inc. has stronger performance than Coffee Holding Co. Inc.

Summary

Hostess Brands Inc. beats Coffee Holding Co. Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Hostess Brands, Inc., a packaged food company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and Other. Its principal product lines include Twinkies, Zingers, Donettes, coffee cakes, cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, Ding Dongs, honey buns, fruit pies, Sno Balls, mini muffins, Chocodiles, Ho Hos, brownies, Suzy Qs, bread and buns, danishes, jumbo muffins, iced cookies, eclairs, and madeleines. The company was formerly known as Gores Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Hostess Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Hostess Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Canada, Australia, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels. As of October 31, 2016, the company supplied private label coffee under approximately 26 labels to wholesalers and retailers in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. In addition, it roasts, blends, and packages branded coffee under the company brand labels to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers. Further, the company offers trial-sized mini-brick coffee packages, specialty instant coffees, instant cappuccinos, and tea products, as well as provides an equipment program for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, IL CLASSICO, and Premier Roasters. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.