Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Shares Declined While Franklin Resources Has Trimmed Its Position by $4.65 Million; Stoneridge Investment Partners Maintains Position in Caterpillar (CAT)

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 258,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 26.92M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $508.85M, down from 27.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 6.56M shares traded or 2.00% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 16/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC HST.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 8,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 31,910 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 23,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.43. About 3.55M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 400 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – VOTED TO MAINTAIN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.78 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q REV. $12.9B, EST. $12.04B; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH) by 29,407 shares to 65,851 shares, valued at $776,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 23,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 524,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) And Wondering If The 16% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lamar Advertising Company Names Jay Johnson Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Posts Updated Investor Presentation on Its Website – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4,729 activity.

