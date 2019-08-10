Host Hotels & Resrts (HST) Share Price Declined While Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Lowered Holding by $16.66 Million; Simcoe Capital Management Has Boosted Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Position by $994,680; Stock Price Declined

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resrts (HST) by 27.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 925,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 2.47 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.76 million, down from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resrts for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 11.16 million shares traded or 78.61% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 9,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 592,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.24M, up from 583,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $97.52. About 363,074 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 6,639 shares. Loeb Prtn invested 0% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Com Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 574 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.11% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Andra Ap invested in 351,700 shares. 1,904 are held by Assetmark Incorporated. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 30,514 shares. Pggm Invs holds 1.61% or 16.72 million shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.06% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Lpl Limited Liability holds 13,389 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 160,290 were accumulated by Dupont Capital Corp. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, a California-based fund reported 2,227 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank And Tru holds 286 shares. Assets Invest Management owns 45,000 shares. Alpine Woods Lc holds 0.04% or 10,000 shares.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Midstream by 43,665 shares to 222,859 shares, valued at $8.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 8,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4,729 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skytop Cap Management stated it has 120,000 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp holds 17,177 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,900 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 3,675 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 29,289 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.03% or 37,527 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 1,055 shares. King Luther Management Corp has invested 0.04% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Cim Investment Mangement reported 3,767 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited holds 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 5,091 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.05% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Moreover, Eqis Capital Management has 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 2,856 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,880 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 51,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $18.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.