Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR)

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) are two firms in the REIT – Hotel/Motel that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. 19 2.08 N/A 1.38 12.63 Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. 11 0.70 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 8.3% Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. 1 1 3 2.60 Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 36.72% for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. with consensus target price of $21.67. Meanwhile, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s consensus target price is $16, while its potential upside is 72.79%. The data provided earlier shows that Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. appears more favorable than Host Hotels & Resorts Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 77.1%. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. -2.58% -4.29% -10.73% -4.24% -15.7% 4.32% Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. -2.67% -4.5% -31.27% -15.94% -19.01% 2.13%

For the past year Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm primarily engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. It also invests in Canada, Mexico, Chile, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Poland. The firm primarily invests in luxury and upper upscale hotels. It was formerly known as Host Marriott Corporation. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).