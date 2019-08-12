Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Stake Has Upped by Security Capital Research & Management Inc; Meeder Asset Management Upped Its Packaging Of America (PKG) Holding by $785,367

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 127.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 2.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 4.98M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.06 million, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 11.90M shares traded or 89.85% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $1.35B; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) by 353.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 7,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,176 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 2,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $101.13. About 532,232 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,487 shares stake. Walleye Trading Limited accumulated 0% or 1,542 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 26,130 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 12,730 shares. Advisor Limited Liability holds 0.05% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 4,076 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 176,187 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 0.01% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 3,369 shares. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). British Columbia Investment Management has invested 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,758 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 1.60M shares. 156,727 were reported by Putnam Invs Ltd. Fiduciary Communications holds 3,990 shares.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oceaneering International Inc (NYSE:OII) by 35,217 shares to 121 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 32,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,106 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4,729 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 314,300 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 413,318 shares. Carnegie Asset Llc reported 0.04% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 6,639 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.07% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa accumulated 687,161 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.19% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Andra Ap reported 351,700 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 15,864 shares. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department stated it has 231 shares. Numerixs Invest invested 0.24% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). 537,935 are held by Pictet Asset Management Limited. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management stated it has 81,216 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 98,055 shares.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 5,425 shares to 27,900 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 497,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 896,026 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

