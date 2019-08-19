Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Holding Maintained by Chilton Capital Management Llc; Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Share Value Rose While Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust (MPW) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 31,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 657,671 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17 million, down from 689,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 1.12 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500.

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 86,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 550,741 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41M, up from 464,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.01. About 3.03 million shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $1.35B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 44.37M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 255 were reported by Dubuque Bancorp Communication. Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Research Advisors has invested 0.02% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.23% or 300,349 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Service Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Ls Invest Ltd Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 27,180 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). 85,291 were reported by Stifel Finance. Focused Wealth Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 400 shares. Texas Yale accumulated 0.12% or 161,620 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 29,601 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0% or 214,345 shares. Mcmillion accumulated 18,915 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group Inc L P, Texas-based fund reported 417 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associates owns 103,559 shares.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24M and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 4,625 shares to 43,636 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 9,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medical Properties gains a bull – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Yielding REITs to Buy After the Fed Rate Cut – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 34,541 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.04% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 2.13 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.05% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust owns 5,712 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.12% or 3.61 million shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.01% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Pggm Invests has 16.72M shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Resolution Capital Limited has invested 0.67% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 23,380 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.19% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg has invested 0.06% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Campbell & Adviser Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) or 23,012 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 86,710 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co invested in 10,075 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Muzinich & reported 5,663 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and GRESB Hotels Sector Leader, and Winner of NAREIT’s Lodging/Resorts Leader in the Light Award – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Host Hotels & Resorts declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “RHP Vs. HST: A Hotel REIT For Every Market – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2018. More interesting news about Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call to be Held on May 2, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) CEO James Risoleo on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4,729 activity.