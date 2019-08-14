Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Shareholder Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Cut Holding as Share Price Declined; Carderock Capital Management Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Upped as Valuation Rose

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 41.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 21,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 31,556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $596,000, down from 53,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 5.51M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 16/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC HST.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 99.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 12,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 25,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 12,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $84.45. About 1.76 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9,393 shares to 22,393 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 12,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4,729 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource Incorporated, California-based fund reported 26.92 million shares. First Republic Inv Inc has 0.01% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 64,370 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance owns 23,816 shares. Amer Inv Service has invested 0.1% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). 632,257 were reported by Kempen Capital Management Nv. 26,184 were reported by Sol Cap. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited has invested 0.08% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 621,774 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Incorporated Oh accumulated 0.01% or 50,900 shares. Prudential Public Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Legal General Grp Inc Public owns 7.30M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 43,290 shares. Meritage Port holds 0.48% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) or 252,950 shares. The New York-based Park Avenue Secs Ltd has invested 0.03% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST).

