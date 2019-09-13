Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Holder Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Raised Its Stake; As Cbs New (CBS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Raffles Associates LP Has Upped Position

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 792.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 240,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 271,224 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94 million, up from 30,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 8.65M shares traded or 27.99% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 16/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC HST.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full Year Forecast After Reporting Strong Results for the First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C

Raffles Associates Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 55,613 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, up from 45,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 5.89 million shares traded or 71.66% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Alleges CBS CEO Threatened to Quit If Board Didn’t Strip Redstones of Control; 08/05/2018 – Dutch Apr Inflation Rate 0.9% – CBS; 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS CORP CBS.N CEO LES MOONVES TO OFFER TO STAY ON FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS IF COMPANIES AGREE ON TERMS; 17/05/2018 – CBS Loses Bid to Block Redstone Family Control (Video); 16/05/2018 – Judge Says Shari Redstone Can’t Act on CBS Before Thursday; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/03/2018 – CBS News: Gun maker Remington files for bankruptcy; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING THAT THE BALANCE OF EQUITIES FAVORS DENYING CBS REQUEST FOR A TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER; 17/05/2018 – CBS Puts on a Happy Face for Ad Buyers Amid Off-Stage Tensions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Financial Bank owns 160 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1,085 shares. Two Sigma Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 7,833 shares. Art Limited Com invested 0.12% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Amer Grp Incorporated reported 0.33% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 125,000 shares. City Com holds 0% or 81 shares in its portfolio. Hourglass Limited accumulated 140,787 shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership reported 116,705 shares. 53 are held by Stonebridge Limited Liability Corp. Focused Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3.99% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). United Services Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 434,229 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0% or 90 shares.

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 14,350 shares to 127,674 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4,729 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold HST shares while 151 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 681.04 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park Avenue Lc stated it has 29,496 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Limited accumulated 0.04% or 10,000 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 14.31 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Heitman Real Est Securities Limited Com accumulated 2.03% or 2.54 million shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.02% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 597,501 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability holds 2.43 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 1.36 million shares. Teachers And Annuity Association Of America holds 1.6% or 745,203 shares in its portfolio. Pension, Korea-based fund reported 980,364 shares. 1.52M were accumulated by Deprince Race And Zollo. Hilton Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.02% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) or 8,241 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Co holds 23,816 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 77,819 are owned by Mackenzie Corporation. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 12.12 million shares.