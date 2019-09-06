Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ.PA)

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ.PA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Hotel/Motel. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hospitality Properties Trust 25 1.75 N/A 2.02 12.25 RLJ Lodging Trust 26 1.84 N/A 0.95 0.00

Demonstrates Hospitality Properties Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. RLJ Lodging Trust seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Hospitality Properties Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hospitality Properties Trust 0.00% 12.2% 4.6% RLJ Lodging Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hospitality Properties Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.7% and 0%. Insiders held 0.2% of Hospitality Properties Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hospitality Properties Trust -1.91% -0.32% -4.85% -6.65% -11.69% 3.48% RLJ Lodging Trust 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Hospitality Properties Trust beats RLJ Lodging Trust.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets across United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The firm primarily invests in hotel and travel centers. Hospitality Properties Trust was formed in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.