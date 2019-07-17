Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Shares Declined While Foundry Partners Has Upped Holding by $3.80 Million; Chevron New (CVX) Holding Increased by Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) by 94.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 146,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300,774 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.91M, up from 154,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Hospitality Properties Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 553,979 shares traded. Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) has declined 5.15% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HPT News: 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Normalized FFO 94c/Shr; 19/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST -AMENDED AGREEMENT INCLUDES THAT IN SOME CONDITIONS, MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS, BORROWINGS MAY BE INCREASED TO UP TO $2.3 BLN; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 94C; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +2%; 10/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties Trust Extends Maturities and Improves Pricing on $1.4B of Credit Facilities; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Rev $528.6M; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $528.6M, EST. $522.7M; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2022; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – MATURITY DATE OF AMENDED $1 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2022

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 63.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 2,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,112 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, up from 4,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $124.21. About 3.09M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S resumes Gulf of Mexico oil output – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade Now With Confidence – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron told to halt oil spill into California canyon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Inv Group Inc Limited Partnership reported 414,753 shares. Moreover, Fairfield Bush And has 1.74% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 97,221 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Llc Dc holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 261,922 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa has invested 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jnba Advsrs has 5,518 shares. Chilton Invest Ltd stated it has 1,854 shares. Monetary Grp Incorporated owns 24,161 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Co Limited Liability Co holds 0.81% or 121,722 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorp accumulated 1.32 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. Diligent stated it has 0.98% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 4.01 million were accumulated by Intl Gp. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 130,833 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Patten Group holds 20,652 shares. Woodstock Corporation has 6,219 shares.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 314,835 shares to 841,417 shares, valued at $38.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 1.17 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp.

More notable recent Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Top Hotel and Resort REITs to Consider Now – The Motley Fool” on December 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Forecast 10% Upside For AMCA – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Hotel Stocks to Buy in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 31, 2018.