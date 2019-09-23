Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Hotel/Motel companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hospitality Properties Trust 25 1.80 N/A 2.02 12.25 RLJ Lodging Trust 18 1.76 N/A 0.75 22.92

In table 1 we can see Hospitality Properties Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. RLJ Lodging Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Hospitality Properties Trust. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Hospitality Properties Trust’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than RLJ Lodging Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hospitality Properties Trust 0.00% 12.2% 4.6% RLJ Lodging Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Hospitality Properties Trust is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.93. RLJ Lodging Trust’s 1.32 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Hospitality Properties Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hospitality Properties Trust 0 0 0 0.00 RLJ Lodging Trust 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, RLJ Lodging Trust’s potential upside is 18.50% and its consensus price target is $20.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.7% of Hospitality Properties Trust shares and 94% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares. Hospitality Properties Trust’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of RLJ Lodging Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hospitality Properties Trust -1.91% -0.32% -4.85% -6.65% -11.69% 3.48% RLJ Lodging Trust -1.76% -2.43% -5.83% -7% -22.37% 5.37%

For the past year Hospitality Properties Trust was less bullish than RLJ Lodging Trust.

Summary

Hospitality Properties Trust beats on 7 of the 10 factors RLJ Lodging Trust.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets across United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The firm primarily invests in hotel and travel centers. Hospitality Properties Trust was formed in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

RLJ Lodging Trust is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also manages real estate funds. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm primarily invests in premium-branded, focused service, and compact full-service hotels. RLJ Lodging Trust was launched in 2000 and is domiciled in Bethesda, Maryland.