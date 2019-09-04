Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Hotel/Motel company, Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Hospitality Properties Trust’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.50% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Hospitality Properties Trust has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 5.35% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Hospitality Properties Trust and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hospitality Properties Trust 0.00% 12.20% 4.60% Industry Average 14.41% 15.34% 4.60%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Hospitality Properties Trust and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hospitality Properties Trust N/A 26 12.25 Industry Average 139.46M 967.65M 20.22

Hospitality Properties Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hospitality Properties Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.13 1.25 2.51

The potential upside of the competitors is 27.00%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hospitality Properties Trust and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hospitality Properties Trust -1.91% -0.32% -4.85% -6.65% -11.69% 3.48% Industry Average 2.20% 5.85% 7.37% 18.47% 5.12% 12.74%

For the past year Hospitality Properties Trust has weaker performance than Hospitality Properties Trust’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Hospitality Properties Trust has a beta of 0.93 and its 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Hospitality Properties Trust’s rivals are 14.17% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Dividends

Hospitality Properties Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Hospitality Properties Trust’s competitors beat Hospitality Properties Trust.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets across United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The firm primarily invests in hotel and travel centers. Hospitality Properties Trust was formed in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.