Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Hotel/Motel company, Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.7% of Hospitality Properties Trust’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.50% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hospitality Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.35% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Hospitality Properties Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hospitality Properties Trust 0.00% 12.20% 4.60% Industry Average 14.41% 15.34% 4.60%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Hospitality Properties Trust and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hospitality Properties Trust N/A 26 12.25 Industry Average 139.46M 967.65M 20.22

Hospitality Properties Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Hospitality Properties Trust is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hospitality Properties Trust 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 1.80 2.59

$32 is the consensus price target of Hospitality Properties Trust, with a potential upside of 30.99%. As a group, REIT – Hotel/Motel companies have a potential upside of 33.30%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that Hospitality Properties Trust is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hospitality Properties Trust and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hospitality Properties Trust -1.91% -0.32% -4.85% -6.65% -11.69% 3.48% Industry Average 2.20% 5.85% 7.37% 18.47% 5.12% 12.74%

For the past year Hospitality Properties Trust has weaker performance than Hospitality Properties Trust’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Hospitality Properties Trust has a beta of 0.93 and its 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hospitality Properties Trust’s peers are 14.17% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Dividends

Hospitality Properties Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hospitality Properties Trust’s peers beat Hospitality Properties Trust on 6 of the 6 factors.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets across United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The firm primarily invests in hotel and travel centers. Hospitality Properties Trust was formed in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.