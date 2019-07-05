Hospitality Pptys Tr (Put) (HPT) Shareholder Citadel Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Declined; Hbk Sorce Advisory Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Boosted as Stock Rose

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (Put) (HPT) by 39.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 17,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $697,000, down from 43,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hospitality Pptys Tr (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 682,059 shares traded. Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) has declined 5.15% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HPT News: 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 10/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties Trust Extends Maturities and Improves Pricing on $1.4B of Credit Facilities; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Normalized FFO 94c/Shr; 06/03/2018 Hospitality Properties Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 94C, EST. 94C; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST -AMENDED AGREEMENT INCLUDES THAT IN SOME CONDITIONS, MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS, BORROWINGS MAY BE INCREASED TO UP TO $2.3 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Rev $528.6M; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2022; 10/05/2018 – HPT EXTENDS MATURITIES, CHANGES PRICING ON $1.4B CREDIT LINES; 19/04/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 53C/SHR, FROM 52C

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 41.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 60,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,620 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.12 million, up from 147,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP – ACQUIRED J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE & RELATED RESOURCES OPPORTUNITY PLATFORM; 14/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $18; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)- SKY AMENDMENT; 09/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – FAMILY MEMBERS WERE SEEKING NO MORE THAN $90 MLN FROM JPMORGAN; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/03/2018 – SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC SPX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5700P FROM 5500P

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, January 29. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. Another trade for 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 was sold by BACON ASHLEY. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of stock or 11,659 shares. Shares for $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. $317,310 worth of stock was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 15,344 shares to 6,368 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,509 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chase and Southwest launch credit card for business owners – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “When ‘Bonds’ Aren’t Bonds – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “July’s Market Faces Ongoing Geopolitical Issues On Several Fronts – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ormat Technologies to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,190 were reported by Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 53,473 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Rothschild Prtn Llc invested in 5.82% or 103,046 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 81,293 shares. Green Square Cap accumulated 61,460 shares. Peoples Fin Services Corp has invested 0.87% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 26,550 shares. Monarch Cap Mngmt holds 0.87% or 23,765 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt LP accumulated 26,011 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 1.04% or 422,423 shares. California-based Huber Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 2.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Wellington Management Gp Llp has 1.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 235,259 shares stake. Grimes And Inc owns 32,667 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Virtu Finance Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 16,565 shares.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (Put) (NYSE:CLX) by 5,000 shares to 78,400 shares, valued at $12.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 164,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (Call) (NYSE:HDB).

Analysts await Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. HPT’s profit will be $166.09M for 6.24 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Hospitality Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold HPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 118.22 million shares or 1.17% less from 119.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd holds 615,943 shares. Shufro Rose And Company Ltd Liability accumulated 11,700 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 0% stake. Art Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 31,793 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 27,800 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 308,637 shares. Qs Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) or 84,077 shares. Capital Rech Glob Investors reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Nomura Asset Management Ltd has 0.03% invested in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Chem Savings Bank has 0.03% invested in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) for 9,525 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc, a New York-based fund reported 55,289 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Federated Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 46,748 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco owns 1.80 million shares.