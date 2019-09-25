Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT) Holder Globeflex Capital LP Has Raised Its Position by $595,632; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Cut Position

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 55,607 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, down from 58,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $123.46. About 1.57M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT) by 333.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 24,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 32,253 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $806,000, up from 7,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Hospitality Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.28. About 701,864 shares traded. Hospitality Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) has declined 11.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HPT News: 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST -AMENDED AGREEMENT INCLUDES THAT IN SOME CONDITIONS, MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS, BORROWINGS MAY BE INCREASED TO UP TO $2.3 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hospitality Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPT); 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Normalized FFO 94c/Shr; 12/03/2018 – Hitachi Power Tools Renames to Metabo HPT in North America; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – MATURITY DATE OF AMENDED $400 MLN TERM LOAN WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2023; 10/05/2018 – HPT EXTENDS MATURITIES, CHANGES PRICING ON $1.4B CREDIT LINES; 19/04/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 53C/SHR, FROM 52C; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q EPS 49c

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Wonderful Companies Whose Valuations Arenâ€™t Quite Fair – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G sells iconic brand to Cincinnati startup in multimillion-dollar deal – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “P&G to Webcast Discussion of First Quarter 2019/20 Earnings Results on October 22 – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Great Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Former P&G executive to help guide big data firm – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.89 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $974.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 3,792 shares to 388,267 shares, valued at $33.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

