Horseman Capital Management LTD Upped Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $744,800; Gotham Asset Management Holding in Csx (CSX) Has Upped by $4.25 Million

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 55,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 631,037 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.82 million, up from 575,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $69.86. About 1.24M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 6.45 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Microsoft Is a Retiree’s Dream Stock – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GitHub buys Semmle for Actions – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT), Not FAANG Stocks for Stable Growth & Income – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (NYSE:PBR) by 639,500 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $17.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 97,303 shares to 3,005 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 6,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,936 shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).