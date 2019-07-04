Horseman Capital Management LTD Upped Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $585,800; Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Holder Kellner Capital Decreased Its Holding by $9.47 Million as Stock Value Rose

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $97.68. About 1.46M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NXP’s New Automotive Echo Cancellation Noise Reduction Solution Makes Calls Clear; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 28/03/2018 – NXP and AliOS Partner for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q Rev $2.269B; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Carnegie Mellon Professor for New Artificial Intelligence Role; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CONCLUDES JPMORGAN PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 – CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Consumer and Community Banking Rev $12.6B; 11/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – TURKEY TREASURY HIRES GOLDMAN, HSBC, JPMORGAN FOR 2028 $ BOND; 17/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with J.P. Morgan Equity Research Analyst Matthew Boss for an inside look on the state of the retail sector; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC HOCM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris Intl Plc by 69,900 shares to 373,100 shares, valued at $11.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 30,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NXP Semiconductors Announces US$1 Billion Bridge Financing – GlobeNewswire” on September 20, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 06/12: (SYBX) (MX) (CBAY) Higher; (PLAY) (TTD) (MDSO) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NXP Semi +1.1% after upbeat forward guidance – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NXP Semi -3% after CFO warning on China – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NXP Semiconductors Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 EPS, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $422.06 million for 16.50 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd by 71,200 shares to 134,300 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 14,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,800 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W & holds 0.73% or 76,598 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Advantage Inc invested in 0.01% or 100 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsr Lc holds 1.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 44,856 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles, a California-based fund reported 84,575 shares. New York-based Tompkins Fin has invested 1.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 1.03% or 636,981 shares in its portfolio. Wafra has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Seizert Lc invested in 471,541 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.88% stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 16,418 shares. Cornerstone Investment Prtn Lc reported 3.73% stake. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,373 shares. Miles owns 0.45% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,097 shares. Moreover, Verity And Verity Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.47% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 106,400 shares. Royal London Asset Limited invested in 1.86M shares.