Horseman Capital Management LTD Trimmed By $432,000 Its Us Bancorp (USB) Holding; Idex (IEX)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased Us Bancorp (USB) stake by 34.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 9,000 shares as Us Bancorp (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Horseman Capital Management Ltd holds 16,900 shares with $814,000 value, down from 25,900 last quarter. Us Bancorp now has $81.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 4.98 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year

Idex Corp (IEX) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 154 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 151 reduced and sold equity positions in Idex Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 68.79 million shares, down from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Idex Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 121 Increased: 95 New Position: 59.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id holds 4.26% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation for 293,523 shares. Fenimore Asset Management Inc owns 712,749 shares or 3.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 3.53% invested in the company for 493,278 shares. The Tennessee-based Southernsun Asset Management Llc has invested 2.61% in the stock. Harvey Investment Co Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 93,880 shares.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $109.47M for 28.20 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.35 billion. The Company’s Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. It has a 29.63 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications.

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $62 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $57.80’s average target is 9.70% above currents $52.69 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 1 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 31 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Bank of America.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 11.76 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsrs reported 117,240 shares stake. Hartford Fincl reported 0.58% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Washington State Bank has invested 1.74% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Millennium Mngmt has invested 0% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). First Eagle Invest Management Llc owns 11.83 million shares. Parthenon Ltd Company holds 0.43% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 39,960 shares. 13.59 million are held by Us National Bank De. Mar Vista Inv Limited Liability Corp has 2.25M shares. Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 0.37% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Salzhauer Michael owns 24,288 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. The Delaware-based Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.35% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 214,648 are held by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Department Mb Bank N A, Illinois-based fund reported 2,916 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 29,881 shares. Griffin Asset holds 65,120 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio.

