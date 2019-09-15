Horseman Capital Management LTD Stake in Facebook (FB) Lifted as Stock Value Rose; Norfolk Southern Com (NSC) Market Value Declined While Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Stake

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NSC) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 41,019 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.18 million, down from 48,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $182.19. About 1.70M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 40,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.84M, up from 36,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – Facebook Suspends Some 200 Apps in Data-Abuse Investigation; 22/03/2018 – EU Tech Tax Faces Tricky Path as Leaders Warn Facebook on Data; 21/03/2018 – Facebook took years to clamp down on developers’ data harvesting – ex-operations manager; 26/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook turns to print to apologize for its data debacle; 20/03/2018 – Tech Down as Facebook Weighs — Tech Roundup; 02/04/2018 – Facebook updated its VR avatars to look more ‘lifelike.’ via @verge; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Updates Policies After Privacy Outcry; Limits Data Use; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 22/03/2018 – US Congress summons Zuckerberg over Facebook data use; 04/04/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.50 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

