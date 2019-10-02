Horseman Capital Management LTD Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Decreased by $2.44 Million; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Cut Its Wix.Com (WIX) Stake by $1.42 Million as Market Value Rose

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $112.98. About 303,501 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 60.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, down from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $5.75 during the last trading session, reaching $218.84. About 23.44 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – OpenX Taps Former Google, Apple Executive Jacqueline Berg to Lead North America Publisher Partnerships; 12/04/2018 – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Will Impact Future Vehicle Purchase Decision, Finds Strategy Analytics; 01/05/2018 – Apple could be winding down or stopping production of the iPhone X, based on earnings reports from linked companies; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on having @NRA TV in the app store: Public discourse is an important part of democracy . . Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no, and some of the things they’ve said are unbelievably distasteful; 08/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Apple is said to work on touchless control, curved iPhone screen; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 18/03/2018 – Apple is designing and testing screens -Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – 9to5Mac: Golf Plus Apple Watch app aims to replace expensive golf swing analyzer gear; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL)

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney Company holds 3.19% or 265,827 shares in its portfolio. Sather Grp Inc owns 0.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,922 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk owns 4.42 million shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 1.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Check Capital Ca reported 11,818 shares stake. Financial Services, Missouri-based fund reported 24,641 shares. Alabama-based Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Interocean Capital Limited holds 4.37% or 244,904 shares. Markston Intll Limited Liability Company holds 6.89% or 299,052 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 2.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fundx Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.22% stake. Harvey Cap Mgmt, a Florida-based fund reported 40,725 shares. Moreover, 1St Source Commercial Bank has 1.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 73,664 shares. 157,665 were accumulated by Chilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finance Architects Inc holds 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 141 shares. Bancorporation Of America De stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 0% or 14,216 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 11,440 shares. Raymond James Associates accumulated 20,803 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company has 8,059 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 1,523 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership accumulated 297,796 shares. 223,231 are owned by Ameriprise Financial Inc. Menora Mivtachim has invested 1.59% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Next Grp Incorporated holds 0.03% or 1,834 shares. 256,723 are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Spectrum Mngmt Gp accumulated 50 shares.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84 million and $141.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13,740 shares to 42,292 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 27,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Vuzix Corp. (NASDAQ:VUZI).