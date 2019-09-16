Horseman Capital Management LTD Raised Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position by $540,000; Tyvor Capital Holding in Penney J C (JCP) Has Trimmed by $2.63 Million as Share Price Declined

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (JCP) by 62.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 2.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 39.73% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, down from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Penney J C Corp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 12.60% or $0.1399 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9701. About 18.11 million shares traded or 69.69% up from the average. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 67.66% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 30/04/2018 – J.C. Penney Partners With Grammy-winning Singer Lionel Richie For Home Collection — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Aims to Trim Growing Inventory at Comparable Stores; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Office of CEO Leaders to Share Equal Responsibility for Co’s Day-to-Day Ops Until a New CEO Is Appointed; 26/03/2018 – JCP Issues Letter to Unitholders of Crius Energy Trust; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Elects Current Lead Independent Director Ronald W. Tysoe as Chmn of the Bd; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 10 Classes of GSMS 2013-GC13; 18/04/2018 – JCP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – WILL BE SOLICITING PROXIES IN SUPPORT OF PROPOSALS, ELECTION OF NOMINEES TO CRIUS ENERGY BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 22/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC JCP.N SAYS RON TYSOE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 24/04/2018 – J.C. Penney Seeks Higher Private, Exclusive Penetration; 19/04/2018 – CRIUS ENERGY TRUST – WILL SEEK UNITHOLDER APPROVAL OF CERTAIN GOVERNANCE AMENDMENTS PROPOSED BY JCP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 12,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.07. About 1.01M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has 10,693 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Techs Lp has 0.47% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 34,411 shares. Euclidean Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.98% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 15,581 shares. Jennison Ltd, New York-based fund reported 17,781 shares. Asset Management One Limited accumulated 0.1% or 152,462 shares. Bb&T holds 68,818 shares. Pnc Svcs holds 0.05% or 364,806 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 953,220 shares. Daiwa Securities invested 0.12% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Rampart Inv Management reported 35,555 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc has 0.72% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 183,857 were accumulated by Gateway Investment Advisers. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 12,410 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.87% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Fred Alger Mngmt has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 9,254 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (NYSE:PBR) by 639,500 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $17.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 18 investors sold JCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. only 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 186.54 million shares or 8.68% less from 204.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 1,000 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Moreover, United Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) for 46,484 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company invested in 4.30M shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Com owns 0% invested in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) for 1,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The invested in 0% or 225,046 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 491,451 shares. Spark Invest Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) for 198,260 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 0% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). 58,624 are held by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) or 258 shares. Contrarius Inv Mgmt Limited invested in 0.93% or 14.56M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0% or 108,507 shares. Shelton owns 0% invested in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) for 31,537 shares.

Analysts await J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by J. C. Penney Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 211.11% negative EPS growth.