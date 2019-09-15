Horseman Capital Management LTD Raised Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake; SAWAI PHARMACEUTICAL C (SWPIF) SI Decreased By 15.85%

SAWAI PHARMACEUTICAL C (OTCMKTS:SWPIF) had a decrease of 15.85% in short interest. SWPIF’s SI was 442,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.85% from 526,200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 4428 days are for SAWAI PHARMACEUTICAL C (OTCMKTS:SWPIF)’s short sellers to cover SWPIF’s short positions. It closed at $54.86 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 45.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Horseman Capital Management Ltd acquired 5,000 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Horseman Capital Management Ltd holds 16,000 shares with $1.16M value, up from 11,000 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $104.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum

Another recent and important Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWPIF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Sawai Pharmaceutical, Co., Ltd. 2017 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2017.

Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells, imports, and exports pharmaceutical products in Japan. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. It offers prescription drugs in various formulations, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, capsules, granules, injections, tapes, ophthalmic/nasal solutions, syrups, etc. in the therapeutic areas of cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal, blood/body fluid, other metabolic, antibiotics, central nervous system, antiallergics, chemotherapeutics, vitamins, anti-cancer, etc. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides antihyperlipidemic agents, diabetes drugs, and OTC drugs.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 14.52% above currents $70.51 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 29 report. UBS upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $7900 target in Thursday, September 12 report. As per Wednesday, September 4, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Piper Jaffray upgraded the shares of ABBV in report on Tuesday, August 20 to “Overweight” rating.

