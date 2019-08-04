Horseman Capital Management LTD Position in Tesla (TSLA) Has Lowered by $1.37 Million as Stock Value Rose; Quantum Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Northern Tech Intl (NTIC) as Share Value Declined

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 34.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 9,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 14,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $234.34. About 6.01M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD SAYS IS SENDING A TEAM OF FOUR TO INVESTIGATE TUESDAY’S FATAL, ELECTRIC VEHICLE CRASH IN FLORIDA; 15/05/2018 – Car-Leasing App With Tesla Roots Hires Another Musk Ex-Confidant; 03/05/2018 – Tesla’s earnings were better than expected, but its bizarre earnings call shows Elon Musk has a lot going on; 02/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: As Tesla’s Model 3 production flounders, Elon Musk has stepped in to directly manage the process; 30/03/2018 – TESLA PUBLISHES UPDATE TO LAST WEEK’S FATAL CRASH; 16/05/2018 – Soros, T. Rowe Top Tesla’s Most Notable Buyers List Last Quarter; 03/05/2018 – Tesla’s earnings were better than expected, but their bizarre earnings call shows Elon Musk has a lot going on; 11/05/2018 – Field was responsible for development of new vehicles at Tesla, including the Model 3; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: Next 3 months for Tesla are the ‘most critical’ in 6 years and it could go either way; 30/03/2018 – Lessons From Tesla’s Tumble — Barrons.com

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Northern Tech Intl Corp (NTIC) by 32.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 16,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.67% . The institutional investor held 65,824 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, up from 49,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northern Tech Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 10,735 shares traded. Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC) has declined 42.38% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NTIC News: 25/04/2018 – Northern Technologies International Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP – 10-Q; 12/04/2018 – NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O – FOR FY 2018 SEES NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NTIC $1.40 TO $1.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 12/04/2018 NORTHERN TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CORP NTIC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $48 MLN TO $49 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Technologies International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTIC)

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 13,328 shares to 22,062 shares, valued at $758,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,986 shares, and cut its stake in Midstates Pete Co Inc.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.23 million activity. 1,700 shares were sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON, worth $544,000. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought 1,000 shares worth $232,720.