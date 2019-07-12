Horseman Capital Management LTD Position in Tesla (TSLA) Has Cut by $1.37 Million as Stock Price Declined; Shareholder Point72 Asset Management LP Has Lifted Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) Position

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 34.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 14,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $242.66. About 3.31 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Tesla Trucks to Be Operated by FedEx Freight; 14/05/2018 – Tesla is seesawing after announcing a restructuring plan; 14/05/2018 – SOUTH JORDAN CITY POLICE DEPT. SAYS COLLISION OF TESLA MODEL S & MECHANIC TRUCK OCCURRED AT 10400 SOUTH BANGERTER HIGHWAY IN SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH; 02/05/2018 – TeslaCharts: $TSLA source use Q/Q change… Explains cash burn; 25/04/2018 – Tesla can help China’s electric vehicle market grow bigger and stronger: EV startup WM Motors; 20/04/2018 – Tesla Factory Safety Under Scrutiny After Worker Is Injured; 16/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS IS HAVING A PLANNED DOWNTIME ON ITS MODEL 3 PRODUCTION – TESLA SPOKESPERSON; 12/04/2018 – NTSB: Tesla Remains a Party to Other Ongoing Crash Investigations; 03/05/2018 – Tesla set to drop the day after controversial earnings call

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) by 1099.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 80,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 87,500 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24 million, up from 7,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 299,135 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES MID-TO-HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Net $61.9M; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany Increases Quarterly Dividend By 10%; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 10%; 06/04/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ALESSANDRO BOGLIOLO’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2017 WAS ABOUT $14 MLN; BOGLIOLO ASSUMED RESPONSIBILITIES AS CEO ON OCT 2, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees Mid- to High-Single-Digit FY18 Comparable Sales Growth; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S NEW PRESIDENT TO CONSIDER CHANGES TO MINING CODE – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES AT APRIL 30, 2018 WERE 5% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR, WITH 2% OF THE INCREASE RESULTING FROM CURRENCY TRANSLATION

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Activist Firm Jana Partners Tees Up With Callaway Golf – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Tariffs Aren’t the Only Reason for Investors to Worry About China – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CFRA’s Lindsey Bell Is Keeping An Eye On Tiffany – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc by 838,147 shares to 625,649 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 291,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,000 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tesla: Close Isn’t Good Enough – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “July 26th Options Now Available For Tesla (TSLA) – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Research Reports for Adobe, Philip Morris & Mondelez – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Company News For Jul 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla: Q3 Profits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Lc has 1.94% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Mackenzie Finance stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). National Bank Of America Corporation De owns 480,372 shares. Minnesota-based Gradient Invests Ltd Co has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.09% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Lc holds 1.65% or 552,801 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has invested 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd reported 1,850 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited owns 215 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 63,923 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Of Vermont invested in 1,446 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh reported 5,412 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Management Ltd invested in 8,700 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 356 shares.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 EPS, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.