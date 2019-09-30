Horseman Capital Management LTD Maintains Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT); As Celanese (CE) Valuation Rose, Inverness Counsel Increased Position by $887,672

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 5,200 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $387.87. About 751,895 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS EXPLORING OPTIONS TO HELP JAPAN WITH FUTURE JET FIGHTER; 11/04/2018 – Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute: Report; 02/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $211.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828.7M Army Contract for Foregin Military Sales of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System; 28/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin, Poland Sign Agreement for Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 MSE Missile; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 24/04/2018 – LMT SEES CASH GENERATION HEAVILY WEIGHTED TO THE FOURTH QTR; 15/03/2018 – U.S. Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $3.53 Billion Contract With Army; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN COMMENTS FROM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 8,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 336,768 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.30M, up from 328,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $122.14. About 572,703 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 04/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/04/2018

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 48,490 shares to 262,033 shares, valued at $33.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 84,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,251 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos. (NYSE:CSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab stated it has 0.23% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Bokf Na owns 3,540 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De reported 0% stake. Daiwa Securities Gru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 37,374 shares. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 17,039 shares. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) owns 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 460 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd owns 117,407 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp Inc stated it has 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10.80 million were accumulated by Dodge & Cox. Burney owns 2,462 shares.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (NYSE:PBR) by 639,500 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $17.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.