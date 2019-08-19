Horseman Capital Management LTD Lowered Yy (YY) Position by $356,900 as Shares Declined; Franklin Resources Lowered Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake as Market Value Rose

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 402,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.02 million, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $223.1. About 624,567 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The hedge fund held 22,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, down from 27,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69B market cap company. The stock increased 6.25% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $58.01. About 1.29 million shares traded or 6.22% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 45.35 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

