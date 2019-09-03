Horseman Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Tesla (TSLA) Stake; Third Avenue Management Raised Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Stake

Third Avenue Management Llc increased Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) stake by 14.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Third Avenue Management Llc acquired 174,111 shares as Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Third Avenue Management Llc holds 1.37M shares with $37.07M value, up from 1.19M last quarter. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. now has $1.10B valuation. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $23.61. About 570,101 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 06/03/2018 Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” to Join Hawaiian Airlines Fleet; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Corporation Exits Position in Hawaiian Holdings; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $665.4 MLN VS $606.2 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Fareportal Continues to Lead the Travel Industry in Ancillary Attachment Capabilities in New Integration with Hawaiian Airlines; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: April Traffic Up 6.3% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Load Factor 85.2% Vs 84%; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Updates Expected First Quarter and Full Year 2018 Metrics, Recasts Results per New Accounting Standard; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Total Operations Traffic Up 6.1%; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.09; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hawaiian Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HA)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased Tesla Inc (TSLA) stake by 34.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 4,900 shares as Tesla Inc (TSLA)’s stock rose 3.25%. The Horseman Capital Management Ltd holds 9,200 shares with $2.58M value, down from 14,100 last quarter. Tesla Inc now has $38.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $225.01. About 5.22M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 12/04/2018 – NTSB SAYS IT REVOKED TESLA’S PARTY STATUS BECAUSE COMPANY VIOLATED AGREEMENT BY RELEASING INVESTIGATIVE INFORMATION; 01/05/2018 – Elon Musk will have to answer for Tesla’s Model 3 production woes on Wednesday’s earnings call; 15/04/2018 – Tesla under-counted worker injuries to make its safety record appear better, report alleges; 17/04/2018 – Tesla: Time to Replace Elon Musk with Alfred P. Sloan? — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – As Tesla Struggles, Its Rivals Make Far More With Less; 14/03/2018 – Tesla employees say automaker is churning out a high volume of flawed parts requiring costly rework; 13/04/2018 – MUSK SAYS EXCESSIVE AUTOMATION AT TESLA WAS A MISTAKE; 29/03/2018 – Tesla shares are on pace for their worst monthly performance as the electric car company faced a federal investigation and after a recent Moody’s downgrade; 29/05/2018 – Tesla sedan in Autopilot mode hit a parked California police car; 03/05/2018 – Tesla loses 8% after Musk’s antics

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,205 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 33 were reported by Tradewinds Management Limited Com. Amer Research And Mgmt reported 162 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 6,449 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability accumulated 1.66% or 38,173 shares. Prio Wealth LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt, Vermont-based fund reported 12 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 2,989 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech holds 0.05% or 29,758 shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.59% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Creative Planning has invested 0.06% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 2,408 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 791 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), 8 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Tesla has $465 highest and $158 lowest target. $294.84’s average target is 31.03% above currents $225.01 stock price. Tesla had 47 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 15. Wedbush maintained the shares of TSLA in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Bank of America. The stock has “Sell” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) earned “Hold” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 8. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Bernstein. Wolfe Research maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Roth Capital.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen. On Monday, July 29 DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,000 shares. Musk Elon also bought $25.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Thursday, May 2.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased Genpact Ltd. (NYSE:G) stake by 41,194 shares to 120,872 valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) stake by 523,148 shares and now owns 1.24 million shares. Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hawaiian Holdings has $3500 highest and $2000 lowest target. $28’s average target is 18.59% above currents $23.61 stock price. Hawaiian Holdings had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, March 8. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Stifel Nicolaus has “Sell” rating and $2000 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold HA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.00 million shares or 2.87% more from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Hl Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 1,379 shares. Victory Capital holds 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) or 7,973 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Company accumulated 44,600 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) or 3.28 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 19,402 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt has 128,390 shares. Advisory Limited Company accumulated 63 shares. Dupont Capital has invested 0.02% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). 12,005 are held by Lpl Ltd Liability. 1.37 million were accumulated by Third Avenue Management. Leuthold Group Lc reported 16,073 shares. Citigroup reported 41,114 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 41 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

