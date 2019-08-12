Horseman Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Tesla (TSLA) Position by $1.37 Million; Valuation Rose; Brigade Capital Management LP Has Cut Ferro (FOE) Position by $4.72 Million

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 27.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 262,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The hedge fund held 705,000 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35 million, down from 967,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $12. About 412,124 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 19/04/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 21/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Muskan Ferro Silicons for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS & FERRO ALLOYS-DEMAND FOR CHROME ORE EXCESS MINING W.R.T. CO’S MINES STAYED BY REVISIONARY AUTHORITY,MINES TRIBUNAL, MINISTRY OF MINES; 01/05/2018 – FERRO 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 34C; 03/04/2018 – FERRO ALLOYS SAYS TO TAKEN DECISION TO LIQUIDATE COMPANY; 13/03/2018 – TUPY SAYS FERNANDO DE RIZZO NAMED CEO, REPLACES SARDINHA FERRO; 26/04/2018 – FERRO BOOSTS SENIOR-SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE TO $500M; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 13/04/2018 – Michael Ferro Sells Tronc Stake to Descendant of Former Chicago Tribune Owner; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ferro’s New Term Loans And Revolver Ba3

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 34.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 9,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 14,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $235.01. About 3.90M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 11/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: JUST IN: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production – Reuters, citing; 16/04/2018 – Tesla Temporarily Pauses Production of the Model 3 Sedan Again; 26/03/2018 – Traders are betting heavily against Tesla’s junk bonds; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Fully-Electric Tesla Trucks Scheduled to Begin Production in 2019; 31/05/2018 – TESLA WELCOMES SANJAY SHAH AND JAN OEHMICKE; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: NTSB opens probe of fatal Tesla Model S crash that happened in Ft. Lauderdale on Tuesday; 02/05/2018 – Germany’s Electric Cars Are Coming for Musk and Tesla (Correct); 14/05/2018 – Tesla crash may have triggered battery fire -Swiss firefighters; 15/05/2018 – Tesla is shutting down Model 3 production for six more days: Reuters; 02/04/2018 – U.S. EPA to relax fuel efficiency standards for autos

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 12.01M shares. Tiaa Cref Lc accumulated 374,158 shares. Northern stated it has 1.09M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 50,000 shares. 3.29 million are held by Jennison Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 18,408 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 14,614 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 52,500 shares stake. Boston Prtnrs stated it has 664,755 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has 35,335 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Luminus Mngmt Ltd has 4.01M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm holds 2.27 million shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 8.83M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $348,715 activity. 17,000 shares were bought by Thomas Peter T, worth $270,640 on Thursday, May 9.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 175,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $76.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 754,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.23 million activity. On Thursday, May 2 the insider Musk Elon bought $25.00 million.