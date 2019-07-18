Horseman Capital Management LTD Lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Holding; Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free Etf (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Shorts Raised By 666.67%

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)’s stock declined 20.36%. The Horseman Capital Management Ltd holds 10,000 shares with $724,000 value, down from 20,000 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp now has $37.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $65.53. About 313,542 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free Etf (NYSEARCA:CHGX) had an increase of 666.67% in short interest. CHGX’s SI was 4,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 666.67% from 600 shares previously. With 1,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free Etf (NYSEARCA:CHGX)’s short sellers to cover CHGX’s short positions. The ETF increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22. About 201 shares traded. Change Finance U.S. Large Cap Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) has risen 9.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. Bernstein upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, January 25 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 29. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Thursday, February 7 to “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $8600 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, May 3 by JP Morgan. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Sunday, March 10, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43M for 17.62 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.