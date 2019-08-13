Horseman Capital Management LTD Lifted Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Share Price Rose; Hikari Power LTD Continues to Hold Holding in 3M Co (MMM)

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 5,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 186,330 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.72 million, up from 180,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $165.11. About 1.81 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $109.88. About 7.02 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 15/03/2018 – Speakers from JPMorgan Chase, Progressive Insurance, Target and More Announced for OpenStack® Summit in May; 05/04/2018 – A strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank sees positive news ahead for equity investors, despite growing fears in the investment community that major indexes may have topped out; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 16 (Table); 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS GAMESA SGREN.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 11.5 EUROS; 19/04/2018 – Cerberus appoints ex-JPMorgan COO as president; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 23/05/2018 – APTINYX INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, COWEN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 20/04/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP NAP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 19,000 shares to 35,900 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,200 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv owns 572 shares. Trustco Commercial Bank Corporation N Y invested in 34,964 shares or 3.98% of the stock. Hsbc Public Ltd Co invested in 0.77% or 4.16M shares. Ballentine Ptnrs has 27,832 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Becker Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 2.64% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sky Inv Gp reported 2,793 shares. Cambridge invested in 303,236 shares. Baltimore has invested 1.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Strategic Ser Inc owns 82,457 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 123,909 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Security Fincl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 2,053 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank has 1.46% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.25 million shares. Hgk Asset Management Incorporated owns 65,660 shares. Citigroup owns 0.35% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3.62 million shares. Cardinal Mngmt holds 54,168 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan posts an earnings beat, but forecast on interest income disappoints – CNBC” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,400 shares to 57,900 shares, valued at $22.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Procter&Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 45,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,150 shares, and cut its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Ahead of Next Weekâ€™s Earnings, Should Investors Buy 3M Stock Into Weakness? – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is It Time to Buy 3M Stock? – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.