Horseman Capital Management LTD Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $585,800 as Stock Price Rose; Capital Innovations Has Cut Its Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 74.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 22,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 7,830 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $702,000, down from 30,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $92.1. About 200,656 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $109.17. About 4.88 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – GAS NATURAL GAS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21.5 EUROS FROM 20.5 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Adjusted Expense About $63B; 17/04/2018 – Top JP Morgan retail analyst Matt Boss reveals his playbook for the China ‘wildcard’; 13/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 64 Points as JPMorgan Delivers — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Resolute Energy at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan Stands by EM Debt as Dollar’s Rise Is No Reason to Sell; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth Management lands mega-group from JPMorgan’s private bank; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ltd Ca, a California-based fund reported 78,934 shares. Oakwood Mngmt Limited Liability Ca invested in 94,216 shares or 4% of the stock. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.49% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fund Mngmt reported 0.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 31,755 shares. Edgewood Management Llc invested in 4,104 shares. Payden Rygel holds 2.82% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 381,287 shares. Goelzer Investment Management Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 49,180 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel invested in 0.16% or 5,250 shares. Family Firm has invested 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management reported 3.73% stake. Reik And Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 35,165 were reported by Grand Jean Cap Mngmt. Plancorp Limited Liability Company owns 6,567 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Aspen Inv holds 1.38% or 19,580 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 14,200 shares to 26,800 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,800 shares, and cut its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd.

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37M and $38.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 10,310 shares to 42,185 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 41,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

