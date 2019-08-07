Horseman Capital Management LTD Increases Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Sta Wealth Management Decreased Stake by $846,660

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 9.47 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Credit Suisse’s Arasaratnam in Cybersecurity Role; 18/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Lebovitz Says Nafta Is More Concerning Than China-U.S. Trade Tensions (Video); 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: JPMorgan to Move Into New Washington, D.C., Facility in 2021; 17/04/2018 – China Rebalancing Doesn’t Mean Investment Ends, Says JPM’s Ramakrishnan (Video); 05/04/2018 – DIMON ON BREXIT: UNLIKELY BUT POSSIBLE JPM WILL REMAIN AS IT IS; 15/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: JPMorgan Chase vows a regional expansion. Does an acquisition make sense?

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 8,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 11,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $116.1. About 1.78M shares traded or 7.22% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,000 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $886,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 8,287 shares to 96,813 shares, valued at $14.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 25.46 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

