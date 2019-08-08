Horseman Capital Management LTD Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $585,800; Stock Rose; Global Endowment Management LP Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Upped as Share Value Declined

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 43,782 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.97M, up from 40,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $900.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $27.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.8. About 1.60M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Amazon plans more Prime perks at Whole Foods, and it will change the industry; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 31/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Australia from its US site to avoid sales import tax; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers to AWS; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-lnfrequent Access (Z-IA); 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Move Allows Cox to Close More Than 40 Data Centers; 05/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Eyeing Checking-Account Venture (Video)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $360.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $109.31. About 3.10 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN: SOUTHWEST’S U.S. FARE HIKE IS FIRST SINCE OCTOBER; 14/03/2018 – Fin Planning: JPMorgan to acquire more ETFs: News Scan; 08/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP GOLF.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 07/03/2018 – UNITE GROUP PLC UTG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 850P; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan shareholders reelect entire board at annual meeting; 30/04/2018 – Indonesia Lifts Ban on JPMorgan as Government Bond Underwriter; 09/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trump’s tariffs prompting some U.S. fund managers to look overseas; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – DowDuPont to Participate in J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference 2018; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 21,900 shares to 45,460 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 24,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,300 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 126,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

