Horseman Capital Management LTD Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $585,800; Market Value Rose; Boothbay Fund Management Decreased Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holding by $1.54 Million as Valuation Rose

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HAS RAISED SOME LEGITIMATE ISSUES ON TRADE, TRUMP DID THE RIGHT THING ON CHINA’S ZTE CORP; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – WHITBREAD PLC WTB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4470P FROM 4020P; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – WARRANT EXERCISE PRICE WILL BE REDUCED TO $41.696 /SHARE FROM $41.764/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO FILES FOR PRICING OF UP TO $2.25 BLN FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2029 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO- CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.21 PCT AT JANUARY END; 16/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS PLENTY OF ROOM FOR U.S. ECONOMY TO GROW FOR AT LEAST A YEAR OR TWO MORE; 30/04/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO MIKE ROUSSEAU SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 86.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 13,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,029 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 15,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 960,286 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,170 shares, and cut its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 56.17 million shares. Moon Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Connors Investor Svcs Incorporated stated it has 157,646 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. 1,998 were accumulated by Mraz Amerine And Inc. Victory Cap Mgmt invested 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Norinchukin Bancorporation The reported 305,937 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Bridgeway stated it has 179,445 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Co has 83,271 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Co holds 1.57% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 108,924 shares. Towercrest Cap stated it has 0.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Convergence Investment Prtnrs Ltd has invested 1.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lincluden Management owns 50,556 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Jump Trading has 22,806 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. 109,924 were accumulated by First Retail Bank. A D Beadell Investment Counsel accumulated 0.61% or 6,780 shares.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 11,900 shares to 14,564 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In (Call) by 72 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294 shares, and has risen its stake in Chase Corp (NYSEMKT:CCF).

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 21.14% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.23 per share. VMC’s profit will be $196.82 million for 22.95 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 223.91% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Hartford Investment Com has invested 0.05% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Northern Trust reported 1.64 million shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Co reported 1,198 shares. Parametric Assoc Lc invested in 389,943 shares. Commerce State Bank holds 6,508 shares. Marsico Cap Limited Co holds 45,671 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Amer has 56,667 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Estabrook Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Eventide Asset Mngmt Lc reported 259,000 shares stake. Morgan Stanley accumulated 2.97M shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Tower Lc (Trc) owns 4,259 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).