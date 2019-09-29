Horseman Capital Management LTD Increased Its Visa (V) Stake; Shareholder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Increased Cbs New (CBS) Holding

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 150.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 10,825 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $540,000, up from 4,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.32. About 2.84M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – “COMPANY BELIEVES THAT WRITTEN CONSENTS DELIVERED BY NAI PURPORTING TO AMEND COMPANY’S BYLAWS ARE NEITHER VALID NOR EFFECTIVE”; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 17/05/2018 – CBS – BOARD , IN A UNANIMOUS VOTE OF DIRECTORS NOT AFFILIATED WITH NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS, INC DECLARED PRO RATA DIVIDEND; 03/04/2018 – CBS SUBMITTED BID FOR VIACOM THAT IS BELOW ITS MARKET VALUE; CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE WANTS MOONVES, IANNIELLO TO LEAD COMBINED CO – CNBC, CITING; 03/05/2018 – CBS: MAY SEE US INVEST MORE IN KIDS PROGRAMMING; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 21/03/2018 – WFRVNews: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: The suspect in the spate of bombings in Austin, Texas is dead, CBS Austin affiliate KEYE-TV; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS files suit against Natl. Amusements, the controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, alleging breach; 06/04/2018 – CBS Doesn’t Want to Do a Viacom Deal, Says BTIG’s Greenfield (Video)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08 million shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Japan-based Sumitomo Life Insurance has invested 1.33% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel invested in 4.44% or 196,620 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Lc invested in 190,839 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com owns 5,349 shares. Ci Invests Inc accumulated 1.45 million shares. Jcic Asset invested in 31,304 shares. Hengehold Ltd has 1,367 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,667 shares. Timessquare Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 0.11% or 79,630 shares. 53,688 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman And Com. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 44,944 shares. Centurylink Investment accumulated 8,340 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 1.5% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Camarda Fincl Advsr Lc reported 642 shares stake. Cadence Financial Bank Na accumulated 2,525 shares.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa: Valuation Follow-Up – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa: Comparable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa doubles its B2B cross-border payment network, adds Infosys as partner – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “As She’s Next, Empowered by Visa Arrives in Washington, D.C., Women in the Capital Face Funding Challenges and Focus on Diversity – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why J.C. Penney, Ctrip.com International, and MoneyGram International Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) by 18,200 shares to 377,500 shares, valued at $17.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Media Stocks Testing Fresh Lows – Schaeffers Research” on September 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells starts media look high on Disney, lukewarm on Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 22, 2019.