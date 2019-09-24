Horseman Capital Management LTD Increased By $918,105 Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; Citizens Has 1.22 Sentiment

Citizens Inc (CIA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.17, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 22 funds opened new and increased positions, while 18 sold and reduced positions in Citizens Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 11.36 million shares, up from 11.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Citizens Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 16 New Position: 6.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 17.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Horseman Capital Management Ltd acquired 485 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Horseman Capital Management Ltd holds 3,290 shares with $6.23 million value, up from 2,805 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $883.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos takes a jab at President Trump in his tweet praising @washingtonpost for its Pulitzer win; 28/03/2018 – CNBC: President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 08/04/2018 – SUMMERS SAYS TRUMP HAS BEEN ON A `JIHAD’ AGAINST AMAZON; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s SoftBank wants Flipkart to wait for Amazon offer – Mint; 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people and it’s working on a fix; 20/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Amazon tops Google as second most valuable company in U.S. BU-150TU; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 16/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising Post Pulitzers; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting, Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year – and even said the company “deserves” the increased attention

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mechanics National Bank Department owns 2,762 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Welch Grp Inc Limited Com has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Central National Bank & Trust And Tru Com owns 4,071 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Blair William Com Il stated it has 266,992 shares or 2.89% of all its holdings. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp owns 2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,728 shares. American Intll Group Inc Inc holds 1.21% or 158,693 shares in its portfolio. Ipg Inv Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 4,836 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Company stated it has 58,793 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Tiemann Inv Ltd Llc has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Warren Averett Asset Llc has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jw Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 18,552 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 38,856 shares. Barnett And Incorporated holds 72 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Legacy Capital Prtn stated it has 2.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wisconsin Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 2,751 shares or 2.79% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2311.67’s average target is 29.48% above currents $1785.3 stock price. Amazon had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets.

The stock increased 1.97% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. About 69,490 shares traded. Citizens, Inc. (CIA) has declined 5.58% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CIA News: 17/04/2018 – CIA director Mike Pompeo reportedly made a secret trip to North Korea and met with Kim Jong Un; 16/03/2018 CITIZENS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 16/03/2018 – Trump’s pick for secretary of state reportedly set up ‘kill teams’ of commandos at the CIA; 25/04/2018 – CITIZENS INC SAYS DECIDED TO DISCONTINUE ACCEPTING LIFE INSURANCE APPLICATIONS FROM BRAZILIAN RESIDENTS OR CITIZENS; 30/05/2018 – Class Action Against Citizens’ Current And Former Executive Officers Dismissed; 25/04/2018 – CITIZENS – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DISCONTINUING ACCEPTANCE OF LIFE INSURANCE APPLICATIONS FROM BRAZILIAN CITIZENS TO BE MATERIAL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIA); 25/04/2018 – CITIZENS INC – CO IS CONTINUING WITH ITS STRATEGIC REVIEW AND MAY MAKE FURTHER CHANGES TO ITS BUSINESS MODEL IN FUTURE

Citizens, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $363.67 million. The companyÂ’s Life Insurance segment offers ordinary whole-life, burial insurance, pre-need, and accident and health related policies in the Midwest and southern United States, as well as ordinary whole-life policies and endowment policies to non-U.S. residents. It currently has negative earnings. This segment offers its products through third-party marketing organizations and independent marketing consultants.