Horseman Capital Management LTD Holds Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Decreased Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $1.14 Million

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.23 million, up from 2,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $20.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1843.55. About 2.82 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday; 24/04/2018 – Oklahoman: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s board of directors had initially opposed making changes to its existing board nomination policy; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof: Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 12/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video); 16/03/2018 – Toys `R’ Us Case Is Test of Private Equity in Age of Amazon; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again Plus, Spotify drops R. Kelly from its playlists as part of its new rules about hate content; House Democrats release all the politically divisive Russia-linked Facebook ads; sending inaudible secret commands to Siri and Alexa; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 600 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 24,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.96M, down from 25,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $911.92B market cap company.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,400 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,743 were reported by M&R. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 330 shares. Burt Wealth owns 0.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 492 shares. First Merchants reported 298 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ipg Investment Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). C M Bidwell And Associates Limited reported 441 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Nbt Bancorp N A New York reported 621 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mufg Americas, New York-based fund reported 14,235 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Co stated it has 307 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Selkirk Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 14.69% or 14,415 shares. Greenbrier Prns Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 11.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 35,000 shares. Parametric Ltd reported 1.82% stake. Bouchey Gru holds 651 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Moreover, Firsthand Cap Inc has 2.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 100.19 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.