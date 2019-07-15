Horseman Capital Management LTD Holding in Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Trimmed by $691,600; Fort LP Has Cut Stake in Celgene (CELG) as Market Value Rose

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 52.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 17,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,191 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 33,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $91.96. About 36,221 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 16/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New Clinical Data in Blood Cancer and Solid Tumor Therapies at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncolog; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s: Celgene’s Accelerated Share Repurchase Credit Negative; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 15/05/2018 – Nohla Therapeutics Announces Closing of $45 Million Series B Financing; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 21/05/2018 – Wrestling with setbacks, Celgene adds $65M discovery alliance with Evotec to beef up on new cancer drugs $CELG; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 3,580 shares to 12,301 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0.19% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Smith Asset Mgmt Group Lp owns 6,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ruffer Llp owns 2.40 million shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.24M shares. Intersect Cap Limited Liability holds 2,777 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 20,690 are held by Choate Advisors. Lmr Prtnrs Llp reported 2.56% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 290 were reported by Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation. 61,965 are owned by Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri. Columbus Hill Cap Mngmt LP has invested 1.2% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Utah Retirement accumulated 132,611 shares. Wendell David reported 0.21% stake. Capstone Fincl holds 0.04% or 2,674 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd reported 0.23% stake.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 9.38 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.