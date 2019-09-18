Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Upped Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $363,000; Visteon (VC) Shareholder Springowl Associates Has Lifted Its Stake by $609,000 as Shares Rose

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 80.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 23,571 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 13,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $75.99. About 190,712 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 5,200 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $394.64. About 220,392 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/05/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $558 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – GREGORY KEE OF LOCKHEED MARTIN, DIETMAR THELEN, REPRESENTING MBDA,TO LEAD JV FROM MBDA DEUTSCHLAND OFFICE IN SCHROBENHAUSEN; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN COMMENTS FROM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/04/2018 – LMT: # Libya_now The cargo plane, which landed on Sunday in the vicinity of the sparkling field, was hit by a technical error minutes before it took off. It is likely that the crash occurred during the flight, which caused it to fall; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Wins $80 Million Contract to Build Missile Defense Targets; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Lockheed Martin’s Outlook to Positive; Affirms Ratings; 30/05/2018 – LMT APPLYING TAX SAVINGS INTO PENSIONS, R&D, EMPLOYEE TRAINING; 09/05/2018 – ActiveState Offers Way to Ship Software Faster & Keep Control; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED EXPECTS TO DELIVER 650 OF ITS F-35 FIGHTERS BY 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated owns 88,559 shares. 389,884 were reported by Stifel Corp. Ajo LP has 0.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,542 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 390,862 shares stake. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 46,710 shares. Cap Intl owns 0.17% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1.20 million shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Strategic Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.25% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 750 shares. Victory Cap has 136,996 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Jennison Assocs Ltd Com owns 82,753 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va accumulated 0.08% or 759 shares. Blue Chip Prns reported 2.39% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,222 shares stake. 33,088 were accumulated by Gradient Invs Limited Co.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (NYSE:PBR) by 639,500 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $17.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 1,720 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Us Bank & Trust De reported 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Optimum Invest Advsrs reported 600 shares. Ameritas Invest Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 10,756 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 36,775 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 14,035 shares. Moreover, Wexford Cap LP has 0.32% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 0% or 1 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Northern Tru Corp reported 252,945 shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). 149,704 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 3,517 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has 188,448 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

