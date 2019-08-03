Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $585,800 as Share Price Rose; New York Times Co (NYT) Shareholder Valueworks Decreased Stake by $1.64 Million as Market Value Rose

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 51,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 171,483 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 222,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.73. About 1.41 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 26/04/2018 – The Morning Download: New York Times CIO Lived Shift from Mainframes to Serverless Computing; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Weinstein reporting earns Pulitzer Prize for New York Times, New Yorker; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 08/03/2018 – Jane Fonda, Anjelica Huston And Chiara Ferragni Star In The New York Times Video In Collaboration With Pomellato To Celebrate International Women’s Day; 29/05/2018 – NYTimes Communications: Exclusive: @DeBeers is getting into the lab-created diamond business with a new line of fashion jewelry; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 03/05/2018 – NYT EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – New York Times Reports Growth Despite Digital Ad Downshift; 09/04/2018 – Adam Longo: Breaking right now, the New York Times is reporting the FBI just raided the offices of President Trump’s lawyer Mic; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Bmark Debt Offering in 2 Parts; 23/05/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 115 EUROS FROM 105 EUROS; 17/04/2018 – Financial News: Exclusive: City heavyweight joins fintech backed by JPMorgan and NEX; 17/05/2018 – J.P.Morgan Bring Alternative Investments to More Investors (Video); 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHANGES CALL ON ECB RATES CITING WEAKER GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 27/03/2018 – AGEAS SA AGES.BR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 46.15 EUROS FROM 45.90 EUROS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Cap accumulated 133,570 shares. 26,561 are held by Roanoke Asset New York. Bessemer Lc reported 7,685 shares. Barbara Oil holds 4.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 67,000 shares. Smead Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 855,785 shares or 4.4% of all its holdings. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 232,131 shares for 3% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 5,415 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,249 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt accumulated 17,984 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Holderness Invs reported 0.83% stake. 303,236 were reported by Cambridge Trust. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 9,443 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Colrain Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,700 shares. Chemung Canal Trust invested in 1.29% or 53,383 shares. Montecito National Bank & Trust holds 28,179 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,800 shares to 7,100 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,805 shares, and cut its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.03% or 4.92M shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 36,589 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 1.70 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Fort LP invested in 0.02% or 3,058 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc stated it has 2.18M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Atlanta Cap Management L L C holds 57,500 shares. Brave Asset Management has 11,000 shares. Artisan Ltd Partnership holds 0.34% or 5.20 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 415 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 46,027 shares. Macroview Inv Management Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Moreover, Bluestein R H And has 0.02% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 10,400 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 227,747 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. $460,736 worth of stock was sold by BENTEN R ANTHONY on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54 million for 47.01 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

