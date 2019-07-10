Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake By $585,800; Mueller Water Products (MWA) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 89 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 79 sold and trimmed equity positions in Mueller Water Products Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 125.81 million shares, down from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mueller Water Products Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 55 Increased: 65 New Position: 24.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 32.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horseman Capital Management Ltd acquired 5,800 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Horseman Capital Management Ltd holds 23,700 shares with $2.40M value, up from 17,900 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $367.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $113.24. About 2.15 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Corporate Investment Bank Rev $10.48B; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Is Said to Add Nick DeCock for Equity-Derivatives Sales; 19/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – Anvil International Acquires FlexHead from Atkore International Group Inc; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – ECB’s Draghi to stay in opaque G30 club despite watchdog’s warning; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Economist Lim Recommended to Join Bank of Korea’s Board; 25/04/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Opportunities in Asian Junk Bonds as Outflows Ebb; 16/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; RATING OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.57% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Girard Ptnrs Ltd holds 1.58% or 83,477 shares. Moreover, Navellier Assocs Inc has 0.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,081 shares. Boussard And Gavaudan Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 56 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld holds 106 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Gru Public Lc reported 46,279 shares stake. Jolley Asset Limited Liability has invested 3.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lbmc Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.11% or 6,624 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Maine-based fund reported 179,004 shares. Connable Office reported 0.34% stake. Paloma Co reported 102,600 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt holds 1.02% or 49,609 shares in its portfolio. Alexandria Capital Lc holds 1.28% or 87,321 shares in its portfolio. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has 22,494 shares. Fort Point Partners Ltd Llc owns 0.24% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,390 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304. On Thursday, April 18 the insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242. Scher Peter also sold $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd stake by 71,200 shares to 134,300 valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stake by 9,000 shares and now owns 16,900 shares. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 14 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $132 target. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 16. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 2.99% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. for 1.08 million shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors owns 253,486 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Water Asset Management Llc has 1.51% invested in the company for 105,000 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0.78% in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.25 million shares.

Analysts await Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. MWA’s profit will be $31.68 million for 11.84 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Mueller Water Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.