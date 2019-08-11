Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $585,800; Eagle Asset Management Cut Its Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Position by $25.84 Million as Stock Value Rose

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 115,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 344,062 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.93M, down from 459,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $278.86. About 353,691 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – POLYMETAL POLYP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 11/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spinning off blockchain project; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 27/03/2018 – FRANCE SAYS JOINT LEAD MANAGERS OF NEW OATEI BOND WILL BE BARCLAYS, BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN, NATWEST MARKETS -AFT; 17/04/2018 – SMS ASSIST NAMES BECKY LOWE AS NEW CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – SWISSCOM AG SCMN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 480 FROM SFR 429

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 38,826 shares to 651,039 shares, valued at $47.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class A by 29,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IDEXX (IDXX) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lifts EPS Guidance – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IDEXX Laboratories to Release 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: IDXX, WDC – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IDEXX Labs Fetches Double-Digit Profit Growth – Nasdaq” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chase Bank ‘forgives’ Canadian credit card debt – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

