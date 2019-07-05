Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Weibo (WB) Stake By $1.16 Million; HILLCREST PETROLEUM LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (HLRTF) Shorts Raised By 468.94%

HILLCREST PETROLEUM LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HLRTF) had an increase of 468.94% in short interest. HLRTF’s SI was 166,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 468.94% from 29,300 shares previously. With 92,700 avg volume, 2 days are for HILLCREST PETROLEUM LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HLRTF)’s short sellers to cover HLRTF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0255 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased Weibo Corp (WB) stake by 34.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 19,000 shares as Weibo Corp (WB)’s stock declined 10.85%. The Horseman Capital Management Ltd holds 35,900 shares with $2.23 million value, down from 54,900 last quarter. Weibo Corp now has $9.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 871,780 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of gas and oil reserves in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.99 million. It holds an agreement to acquire a 75% working interest in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin located in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. in March 2015.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui owns 167,656 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Moreover, Hrt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Citigroup reported 285,836 shares. Platinum Ltd owns 4.04% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 2.77 million shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd accumulated 5,930 shares. 1,900 are owned by North Star. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability invested in 87,767 shares. Fiera Cap has 929,420 shares. Assetmark stated it has 231 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank reported 151,224 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 90,293 shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.2% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Plante Moran Advisors Lc accumulated 400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 7,430 shares.

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WB’s profit will be $130.62M for 19.02 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.12% negative EPS growth.

