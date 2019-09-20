Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $2.44 Million as Market Value Rose; Sun Life Financial Trimmed Facebook (FB) Position by $405,888 as Shares Rose

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 60.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, down from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $220.96. About 21.40M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – APPLE DETERMINED, IN LIMITED NUMBER OF 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS, A COMPONENT MAY FAIL CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to a leaked report; 04/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Work on Touchless Control, Curved IPhone Screen; 03/05/2018 – This dispensary on Fifth Avenue in New York City is being called the Apple store for weed; 23/05/2018 – S&P: APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING AFFIRMED UPON REVIEW OF FINL POLICY; OU; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT IS ACQUIRING DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 16/03/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS MARCH 27 EVENT IN CHICAGO ON EDUCATION; 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 51.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 2,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1,961 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $378,000, down from 4,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $542.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $190.14. About 9.34M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/04/2018 – INDONESIA SERVES FRESH NOTICE TO FACEBOOK OVER DATA BREACH; 02/05/2018 – BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica shutting down following Facebook data scandal – Dow Jones; 10/04/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Congress company didn’t do enough to prevent harm, per @AP; 10/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce…; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Names Jeff Zients to Board; 09/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG: CLEAR FACEBOOK DIDN’T DO ENOUGH TO STOP HARM; 09/04/2018 – On Friday, Facebook backed proposed legislation requiring social media sites to disclose the identities of buyers of online political campaign ads and introduced a new verification process for people buying “issue” ads; 03/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 27/03/2018 – Facebook and Cambridge Analytica whistleblower: Donald Trump’s election made me speak out; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,600 shares to 15,600 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.52 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) iconic Fifth Avenue store reopens – Live Trading News” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Stock: Reaction To News Was Overdone – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Welcome To The Bank Of Apple – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) expected to announce three new iPhones – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Svcs Of America Inc owns 2,618 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Meridian Investment Counsel accumulated 1.51% or 13,847 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd has 336,754 shares. Hartford Inv Management invested in 2.99% or 542,040 shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na stated it has 2.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amer Registered Advisor Inc holds 3.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,698 shares. Barr E S & Communications stated it has 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv owns 16,562 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 3.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sterneck Limited Company owns 48,129 shares for 8.26% of their portfolio. 72,299 are owned by Private Trust Communications Na. Marathon Cap Mngmt stated it has 21,023 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated reported 76,989 shares. Azimuth Lc invested 1.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Benin Mngmt Corporation has 3.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dsam (London) accumulated 2.01% or 83,864 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Co invested 0.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Iowa Financial Bank owns 0.46% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,301 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.5% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 161,668 shares. Whittier Commerce has 0.69% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aperio Gp Lc has invested 1.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.96% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 16,862 are owned by Alpine Global Mgmt. Lau Associates Ltd Liability has 1.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,140 shares. 1.89 million were accumulated by D E Shaw. Wagner Bowman, a Maryland-based fund reported 6,774 shares. Portland Counsel reported 25,354 shares stake. Gw Henssler Associate Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Skylands Cap has invested 0.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt stated it has 91,100 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook, Luxottica team on smart glasses – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “2018 All Over Again: Facebook Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock To Propel With $6 Billion Yelp Acquisition? – Forbes” with publication date: September 02, 2019.