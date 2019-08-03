Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $965,600; Sientra (SIEN) Stock Price Declined While Abingworth Llp Raised Stake by $1.53 Million

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.52. About 711,410 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Underwritten Public Follow-On Offering of $75M of Its Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – REACHED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE WITH STAFF OF DIVISION OF ENFORCEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Public Offering of Common Stk

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 26,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 1.50M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zimmer Partners Limited Partnership holds 2.58M shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Fiera Capital owns 4,342 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Company owns 6,139 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Daiwa Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 8,334 shares. Valueworks Lc holds 3.81% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 83,124 shares. Legacy Cap Ptnrs reported 23,970 shares stake. Clearbridge Investments invested in 0% or 1,860 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Amer Money Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 24,515 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 77,943 shares. Texas Yale Capital holds 0.06% or 20,896 shares. Verition Fund Limited Com holds 10,000 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 253,003 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 19,044 shares stake. American Natl Registered Advisor holds 0.29% or 7,630 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61 million for 105.82 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. OBOYLE KEVIN C bought $50,002 worth of stock or 8,696 shares. $99,998 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) was bought by Little Paul Sean on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain reported 680 shares. First Manhattan holds 1,200 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Co holds 136,322 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) or 127,537 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 611,099 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 420,571 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 419,429 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated holds 0% or 12,200 shares. Granite Point Capital Lp invested 0.73% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Millennium Limited Co stated it has 1.60 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 138,785 were reported by Bank Of Ny Mellon. 77,432 are owned by D E Shaw And. 1.41M are held by Bamco Ny. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 181 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 17,746 shares.