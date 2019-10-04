Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA); Zayo Group Holdings (Zayo) (ZAYO) Valuation Rose While Corbyn Investment Management Cut Its Stake

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 12,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $115.95. About 1.14M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings (Zayo) (ZAYO) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 11,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 121,902 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01 million, down from 133,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zayo Group Holdings (Zayo) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.95. About 3.73 million shares traded or 18.89% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Buyout Bid Overshadows Zayo Group’s Earnings Growth – Motley Fool” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso Sold $9.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Zayo to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call May 9, 2019 – Business Wire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo sees $35/share Zayo base case (update) – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Leading Global Bank Selects Zayo to Upgrade European Network – Business Wire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.16 million for 49.93 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 3,804 shares. Harvest Management Ltd Co owns 25,000 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Capstone Ltd Liability Com holds 0.31% or 1.31M shares. Harber Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 140,018 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP owns 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 45,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 1.11 million shares. Zweig holds 0.46% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 147,675 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested in 0.03% or 996,356 shares. Jefferies has invested 0.05% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 6,392 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 230 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 131,094 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ckw Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1,100 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.15% or 116,800 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (NYSE:PBR) by 639,500 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $17.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HCA Holdings Inc (HCA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Sneak peek at HCA’s new $11.6M freestanding ER in Sanford (PHOTOS) – Orlando Business Journal” published on February 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “HCA Healthcare looks to raise nearly $5B – Houston Business Journal” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Prolific activist investor targets HCA – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: April 10, 2019.