Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $585,800; Needham Investment Management Holding in Amber Rd (AMBR) Upped by $520,000

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.15B market cap company. It closed at $112.87 lastly. It is down 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Class 1-A-1 And 1-A-2 From J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2005-A2; 29/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 07/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – Follow JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake’s Analyst Call: TOPLive; 18/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Lebovitz Says Nafta Is More Concerning Than China-U.S. Trade Tensions (Video); 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 15/04/2018 – Aurizon Target Price Cut 3.6% to A$4 a Share by JP Morgan

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc (AMBR) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 38.06% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30; 12/03/2018 ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 5.83 PCT STAKE IN AMBER ROAD INC AS OF MARCH 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN – AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE IN ANY DIALOGUE WITH E2OPEN TO DISCUSS A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 20/03/2018 – Annual `Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS IT SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Amber Road Develops Export Compliance Solutions Targeted to Universities & Research Institutions

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 4,300 shares to 22,800 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,100 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. $317,310 worth of stock was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. 5,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40M on Tuesday, January 29. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22 million. 18,679 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcrae Capital has 0.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Company holds 0.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 9,373 shares. Swift Run Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Prio Wealth Partnership invested in 501,676 shares or 2.38% of the stock. Fil Limited holds 0.66% or 4.16 million shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beech Hill Advsr holds 5,860 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Raymond James Services Advsrs has invested 1.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aviance Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Com reported 35,300 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset accumulated 38,072 shares. The Alabama-based Notis has invested 0.94% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Thomasville National Bank & Trust invested 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% or 76,309 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Company Of Nevada reported 238,596 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 1.23% or 576,377 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0% or 114,000 shares. 12,117 are held by Citigroup. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Ltd has 0.01% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 12,599 shares. Oaktop Mgmt Ii LP stated it has 2.53% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Needham Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 1.16M shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) or 40,144 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 58,973 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP owns 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 22,814 shares. Essex Management Ltd holds 0.03% or 22,735 shares in its portfolio. Levin Strategies Lp has 0.16% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 800 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR).